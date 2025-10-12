Ja'Marr Chase's Status For Green Bay Packers Game Revealed
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase is fighting through his weekend illness and will be available for today's game against Green Bay. Multiple reports noted Cincinnati sent the star wide receiver away from Friday's practice with the ailment, but it won't keep him out of his first career road action against the Green Bay Packers.
Cincinnati is battling Green Bay at 4:25 p.m. ET today and will try to find some new life in the 2025 season with Joe Flacco.
"One of the greatest quarterbacks who's ever played, but it's good getting him out there," Chase said about Flacco on Thursday. "We had some good reps today on offense. He calls the plays a little fast, so that was something new, but he's pretty smooth."
Chase is coming off a six-catch, 111-yard outing that included two touchdowns in a loss to Detroit. Cincinnati may need an even better performance against a Packer team fresh off its bye week.
"Come in and do his job," Chase said about expectations for Flacco. "We're not asking him to do the unbearable; come in and do your job. Get the first down, get the ball moving, keep the chain moving, and get it to the players."
All in all, Cincinnati made a move when they had to, and Chase is excited about that at a point when things felt helpless.
"We got a chance," Chase said about the move to go get Flacco. "Defense is doing a good enough job to help us out. Our playmakers got to make plays in space. That's what they've [the front office] seen. That's what they wanted to keep going. They are just giving us an opportunity to make more of those plays out there."
The veteran has a full slate of weapons to dial in with this afternoon.
