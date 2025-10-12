Ja'Marr Chase Scores CRAZY Fourth-Quarter Touchdown Against Packers
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase put the team on his back during the final minutes of the fourth quarter for Cincinnati. The star wide receiver caught a stellar TD pass from Joe Flacco to pull within another score of the Green Bay Packers 24-18.
Chase is up to 10 catches for 94 yards and a score as Flacco does a good job of getting the ball to Cincinnati's top players. Tee Higgins has five catches for 62 yards.
Check out the big play from Chase for his 50th career touchdown catch and a drive log filled with his catches:
19-yd Touchdown Pass
4:11 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass deep right to J.Chase for 19 yards, TOUCHDOWN. TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Flacco pass to C.Brown is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
4th & 5 at GB 19
(4:17 - 4th) Timeout #1 by GB at 04:17.
Incompletion
4:21 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass incomplete short left to J.Chase (C.Valentine).
3rd & 5 at GB 19
Incompletion
4:26 - 4th
(No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right.
2nd & 5 at GB 19
5-yd Pass
4:48 - 4th
(No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short middle to C.Brown to GB 19 for 5 yards (Q.Walker).
1st & 10 at GB 24
6-yd Pass
4:53 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short right to J.Chase to GB 24 for 6 yards (K.Nixon). Penalty on GB-K.Nixon, Illegal Use of Hands, declined.
3rd & 5 at GB 30
Incompletion
4:59 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep right to T.Higgins (K.Nixon).
2nd & 5 at GB 30
5-yd Pass
5:34 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short right to J.Chase pushed ob at GB 30 for 5 yards (K.Nixon).
1st & 10 at GB 35
11-yd Penalty
5:38 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to J.Chase (K.Nixon). PENALTY on GB-K.Nixon, Defensive Pass Interference, 11 yards, enforced at GB 46 - No Play.
2nd & 3 at GB 46
7-yd Pass
6:22 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short middle to N.Fant to GB 46 for 7 yards (Q.Walker; E.Cooper).
1st & 10 at CIN 47
3-yd Run
7:00 - 4th
(Shotgun) S.Perine right guard to CIN 47 for 3 yards (E.Cooper).
2nd & 1 at CIN 44
9-yd Pass
7:33 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short middle to J.Chase to CIN 44 for 9 yards (X.McKinney; E.Cooper).
1st & 10 at CIN 35
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI