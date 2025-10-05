All Bengals

Jake Browning Tosses Third Touchdown Pass Against Detroit

Making it respectable.

Russ Heltman

Oct 5, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals posted another score on Sunday to make the end result more respectable against Detroit 35-24, with less than three minutes left. Cincinnati couldn't snag the onside kick and will fall to 2-3 in a third consecutive loss.

Jake Browning has stacked some good drives in the second half and hit his third TD pass of the day on a short toss to Tee Higgins.

Check out the play below:

2-yd Touchdown Pass

3:01 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Browning pass short left to T.Higgins for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

2nd & Goal at DET 2

Incompletion

3:07 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Browning pass incomplete short right to A.Iosivas.

1st & Goal at DET 2

13-yd Run

3:17 - 4th

(No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Browning scrambles left end pushed ob at DET 2 for 13 yards (A.Maddox; K.Joseph).

2nd & 5 at DET 15

5-yd Pass

3:36 - 4th

(No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Browning pass short middle to S.Perine to DET 15 for 5 yards (D.Barnes) [A.Hutchinson].

1st & 10 at DET 20

30-yd Pass

4:01 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Browning pass deep right to A.Iosivas to DET 20 for 30 yards (A.Maddox).

3rd & 10 at 50

0-yd Pass

4:40 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Browning pass short right to M.Gesicki to 50 for no gain (D.Barnes) [A.Muhammad].

2nd & 10 at 50

Incompletion

4:44 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Browning pass incomplete short middle to M.Gesicki.

1st & 10 at 50

13-yd Pass

5:08 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Browning pass short middle to T.Higgins to 50 for 13 yards (A.Maddox). DET-R.Ya-Sin was injured during the play.

1st & 10 at CIN 37

feed

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Gameday