Jake Browning Tosses Third Touchdown Pass Against Detroit
CINCINNATI — The Bengals posted another score on Sunday to make the end result more respectable against Detroit 35-24, with less than three minutes left. Cincinnati couldn't snag the onside kick and will fall to 2-3 in a third consecutive loss.
Jake Browning has stacked some good drives in the second half and hit his third TD pass of the day on a short toss to Tee Higgins.
Check out the play below:
2-yd Touchdown Pass
3:01 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Browning pass short left to T.Higgins for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.
2nd & Goal at DET 2
Incompletion
3:07 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Browning pass incomplete short right to A.Iosivas.
1st & Goal at DET 2
13-yd Run
3:17 - 4th
(No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Browning scrambles left end pushed ob at DET 2 for 13 yards (A.Maddox; K.Joseph).
2nd & 5 at DET 15
5-yd Pass
3:36 - 4th
(No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Browning pass short middle to S.Perine to DET 15 for 5 yards (D.Barnes) [A.Hutchinson].
1st & 10 at DET 20
30-yd Pass
4:01 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Browning pass deep right to A.Iosivas to DET 20 for 30 yards (A.Maddox).
3rd & 10 at 50
0-yd Pass
4:40 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Browning pass short right to M.Gesicki to 50 for no gain (D.Barnes) [A.Muhammad].
2nd & 10 at 50
Incompletion
4:44 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Browning pass incomplete short middle to M.Gesicki.
1st & 10 at 50
13-yd Pass
5:08 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Browning pass short middle to T.Higgins to 50 for 13 yards (A.Maddox). DET-R.Ya-Sin was injured during the play.
1st & 10 at CIN 37
