Joe Burrow Helps Bengals Take Early Lead In Miami

CINCINNATI — The Bengals struck first against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Joe Burrow led a long touchdown drive capped by a short acrobatic touchdown catch from Tee Higgins to lead 7-0 on the road. Burrow's 85 passing yards helped him eclipse 20,000 career passing yards.

Check out the nine-yard score below, along with the drive log from ESPN:

9-yd Touchdown Pass

3:57 - 1st

Last Play

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins for 9 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

1st & Goal at MIA 9

22-yd Pass

4:47 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Chase to MIA 9 for 22 yards (A.Davis).

2nd & 7 at MIA 31

3-yd Run

5:24 - 1st

C.Brown left guard to MIA 31 for 3 yards (Z.Biggers; J.Brooks).

1st & 10 at MIA 34

11-yd Pass

6:04 - 1st

J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase pushed ob at MIA 34 for 11 yards (D.Trader).

1st & 10 at MIA 45

3-yd Run

6:41 - 1st

(Shotgun) S.Perine left guard to MIA 45 for 3 yards (B.Chubb; J.Brooks).

2nd & 2 at MIA 48

8-yd Pass

7:19 - 1st

J.Burrow pass short right to S.Perine to MIA 48 for 8 yards (B.Jones; J.Jones).

1st & 10 at CIN 44

35-yd Pass

7:58 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass deep left to T.Higgins to CIN 44 for 35 yards (J.Jones).

1st & 10 at CIN 9

