Jake Browning Voices Need For Reflection, Quick Memory Following Rough Outing Against Minnesota
CINCINNATI — The Bengals got cleaned up 48-10 in Minnesota on Sunday, and Jake Browning had plenty to say following this beatdown. Our Jay Morrison noted the 45-point deficit at one point in the game was a Bengals franchise recor
Cincinnati turned the ball over five times, including a pair that went for touchdowns. It was one of the worst days this decade for the team, but they are still 2-1 and have to flush the loss ahead of Monday Night Football in Week 4.
"You recognize it, I think you got to sit in it, like we got worked today, and you got to sit in it, and you got to go through those emotions of like, just being miserable," Browning said. "And then you gotta watch the tape and and find key things that you need to focus on, for me to do my part, and making sure that we move the ball better on offense, and don't turn the ball over and get some points up on the board and and so, yeah, I mean, it's kind of the same process, whether you whether you win or lose, but obviously it's just much more painful when you lose, especially the way we did."
Browning finished the game 19-of-127 for 141 passing yards, one TD, and two INTs. It was one of his worst games since becoming the Bengals' backup quarterback.
Cincinnati only posted 171 total yards as they continue to be the worst rushing team in the NFL.
"I think the main thing that reflects a good run game is physicality, just movement, breaking tackles, getting up to the second level, making big plays. So I think, you know, that'll come, and it'll come," Chase Brown said after he had 10 carries for three yards.
Cincinnati got away with three turnovers by Browning last week, thanks to a questionable pass interference call to help power the game-winning score, but they won't sniff the playoffs if he averages multiple turnovers per game over the next three months.
"I think taking the extra day really focuses on, like I said multiple times, just focusing on what my role is, to give us the best chance to win," Browning noted. "And I think collectively, if we do that as a group, we get a chance to bounce back, bounce back. And like I said on Monday night, but I think right now I need to really focus on what we just put on tape and address the issues that presented themselves on tape."
Cincinnati has a few days off to shake off the issues and try to go out to keep the winning record alive.
