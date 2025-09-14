Joe Burrow, Bengals Offense Cash In On Dax Hill Interception Against Jaguars
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense sputtered a bit to start Sunday's game, but he hit the Ja'Marr Chase button to close the first quarter with a score and tie things up with Jacksonville 7-7.
Burrow led Cincinnati on an 11-play 80-yard drive capped off with a four-yard Chase TD. It got set up by Cincinnati CB Dax Hill snagging a nice red-zone interception to cause the potential 14-point swing.
Check out the strike from Burrow to his favorite target, plus, the drive log and Hill's pick:
4-yd Touchdown Pass
0:07 - 1st
Last Play
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase for 4 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.
3rd & Goal at JAX 4
(0:10 - 1st) Official Timeout at 00:10.
Incompletion
0:17 - 1st
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to T.Higgins. JAX-J.Jones was injured during the play.
2nd & Goal at JAX 4
1-yd Run
0:58 - 1st
C.Brown up the middle to JAX 4 for 1 yard (D.Hamilton, M.Smith).
1st & Goal at JAX 5
10-yd Pass
1:36 - 1st
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase pushed ob at JAX 5 for 10 yards (J.Hines-Allen).
1st & 10 at JAX 15
10-yd Pass
2:17 - 1st
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Chase to JAX 15 for 10 yards (T.Campbell).
3rd & 4 at JAX 25
6-yd Pass
3:01 - 1st
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins to JAX 25 for 6 yards (J.Lewis).
2nd & 10 at JAX 31
Incompletion
3:07 - 1st
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to T.Higgins.
1st & 10 at JAX 31
25-yd Pass
3:38 - 1st
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass deep right to N.Fant to JAX 31 for 25 yards (D.Lloyd). Penalty on JAX-J.Lewis, Illegal Contact, declined.
1st & 10 at CIN 44
13-yd Pass
4:13 - 1st
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase pushed ob at CIN 44 for 13 yards (J.Jones).
1st & 10 at CIN 31
11-yd Run
4:47 - 1st
(Shotgun) C.Brown right end pushed ob at CIN 31 for 11 yards (A.Wingard).
2nd & 10 at CIN 20
Incompletion
4:52 - 1st
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to J.Chase (J.Jones).
1st & 10 at CIN 20
