Joe Burrow, Bengals Offense Cash In On Dax Hill Interception Against Jaguars

The Bengals capitalized on a turnover.

Russ Heltman

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs onto the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs onto the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense sputtered a bit to start Sunday's game, but he hit the Ja'Marr Chase button to close the first quarter with a score and tie things up with Jacksonville 7-7.

Burrow led Cincinnati on an 11-play 80-yard drive capped off with a four-yard Chase TD. It got set up by Cincinnati CB Dax Hill snagging a nice red-zone interception to cause the potential 14-point swing.

Check out the strike from Burrow to his favorite target, plus, the drive log and Hill's pick:

4-yd Touchdown Pass

0:07 - 1st

Last Play

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase for 4 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

3rd & Goal at JAX 4

(0:10 - 1st) Official Timeout at 00:10.

Incompletion

0:17 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to T.Higgins. JAX-J.Jones was injured during the play.

2nd & Goal at JAX 4

1-yd Run

0:58 - 1st

C.Brown up the middle to JAX 4 for 1 yard (D.Hamilton, M.Smith).

1st & Goal at JAX 5

10-yd Pass

1:36 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase pushed ob at JAX 5 for 10 yards (J.Hines-Allen).

1st & 10 at JAX 15

10-yd Pass

2:17 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Chase to JAX 15 for 10 yards (T.Campbell).

3rd & 4 at JAX 25

6-yd Pass

3:01 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins to JAX 25 for 6 yards (J.Lewis).

2nd & 10 at JAX 31

Incompletion

3:07 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to T.Higgins.

1st & 10 at JAX 31

25-yd Pass

3:38 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass deep right to N.Fant to JAX 31 for 25 yards (D.Lloyd). Penalty on JAX-J.Lewis, Illegal Contact, declined.

1st & 10 at CIN 44

13-yd Pass

4:13 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase pushed ob at CIN 44 for 13 yards (J.Jones).

1st & 10 at CIN 31

11-yd Run

4:47 - 1st

(Shotgun) C.Brown right end pushed ob at CIN 31 for 11 yards (A.Wingard).

2nd & 10 at CIN 20

Incompletion

4:52 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to J.Chase (J.Jones).

1st & 10 at CIN 20

Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

