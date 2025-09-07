Joe Burrow Relieved to Win After Bengals 'Steal' Game in Cleveland
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is taking Sunday's win and running with it after Cincinnati had some close-game luck go their way for the first time in a while. The Bengals took out the Browns 17-16 thanks to some great interceptions by the defense and a few missed kicks from Browns rookie kicker Andre Szmyt.
Burrow didn't wow with 113 yards and one touchdown in the game, but it was enough for a win as Cincinnati got its second-ever opening week victory under head Coach Zac Taylor.
"Anytime you can win like this, you kind of steal one. So we stole one today, and we're gonna have to be better," Burrow said to the media postgame.
He noted he'll have to watch the tape to get a better evaluation of his issues from a solid first half to a shaky second half. All in all, though, Cincinnati banded together for a team win and got some luck to kick their way after going 1-4 in one-score games last season.
Taylor said the win is all that matters in Week 1, as things to figure look wildly different later in the season.
"I thought we had a great training camp. I thought our guys came out of it in shape and healthy, and it allows you to finish games like this on defense," Taylor declared.
Cincinnati won the turnover battle 2-0, as it wasn't all luck that ended up winning the game. After an offseason of criticism, Cincinnati's defense stepped up with some big plays and held its first opponent under 20 points.
"Thankful to have gotten their number the last couple of times," Taylor said about beating the in-state rival. "Week 1 is always a challenge. You're always going to get the other team's best. You're always going to the healthiest version of them. They got the healthiest version of us, and you're going to get their best right out the gate. And so you just got to find a way to win."
Cincinnati now prepares for Jacksonville, which easily beat the Carolina Panthers this week to start 1-0 as well.
