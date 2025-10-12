Joe Flacco Tosses First Touchdown With Bengals To Cut Packers Lead
CINCINNATI — The Bengals pulled within one score of the Packers on Sunday afternoon via a long touchdown drive to spark some life into a stagnant offense.
Joe Flacco threw his first TD with the team on a fourth-down crossing route to Tanner Hudson for his third career touchdown catch. It capped a 17-play drive.
Cincinnati trails the Packers 10-7, looking to pull off the biggest upset of the 2025 season. Check out the play and the drive log below:
2-yd Touchdown Pass
4:46 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short middle to T.Hudson for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on GB-N.Hobbs, Defensive Holding, declined. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.
4th & Goal at GB 2
8-yd Pass
5:36 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short middle to T.Hudson to GB 2 for 8 yards (E.Cooper, Q.Walker).
3rd & Goal at GB 10
(5:36 - 3rd) Timeout #1 by CIN at 05:36.
Sack
6:19 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Flacco sacked at GB 10 for -6 yards (L.Van Ness).
2nd & Goal at GB 4
1-yd Run
7:02 - 3rd
(Shotgun) C.Brown up the middle to GB 4 for 1 yard (Q.Walker; C.Wooden).
1st & Goal at GB 5
4-yd Penalty
7:37 - 3rd
(No Huddle, Shotgun) PENALTY on CIN-N.Fant, False Start, 4 yards, enforced at GB 1 - No Play.
1st & Goal at GB 1
13-yd Pass
8:01 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short middle to T.Higgins to GB 1 for 13 yards (X.McKinney). CIN-T.Higgins was injured during the play.
2nd & 10 at GB 14
Incompletion
8:06 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass incomplete short middle to A.Iosivas.
1st & 10 at GB 14
5-yd Penalty
8:31 - 3rd
(Shotgun) PENALTY on GB-M.Parsons, Neutral Zone Infraction, 5 yards, enforced at GB 19 - No Play.
2nd & 4 at GB 19
6-yd Pass
9:13 - 3rd
J.Flacco pass short left to J.Chase pushed ob at GB 19 for 6 yards (N.Hobbs).
1st & 10 at GB 25
1-yd Run
9:55 - 3rd
(Shotgun) S.Perine right end to GB 25 for 1 yard (E.Williams; C.Wooden).
3rd & 1 at GB 26
9-yd Run
10:34 - 3rd
(Shotgun) C.Brown up the middle to GB 26 for 9 yards (X.McKinney; N.Stackhouse).
2nd & 10 at GB 35
Incompletion
10:39 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass incomplete short middle to A.Iosivas.
1st & 10 at GB 35
9-yd Pass
11:20 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short middle to T.Higgins to GB 35 for 9 yards (J.Bullard).
3rd & 4 at GB 44
Incompletion
11:23 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to T.Higgins (K.Nixon).
2nd & 4 at GB 44
6-yd Run
12:03 - 3rd
S.Perine up the middle to GB 44 for 6 yards (K.Nixon; E.Williams).
1st & 10 at 50
5-yd Penalty
12:21 - 3rd
J.Flacco pass short right to J.Chase to GB 48 for 7 yards (E.Williams). PENALTY on GB-K.Nixon, Illegal Contact, 5 yards, enforced at CIN 45 - No Play.
1st & 10 at CIN 45
12-yd Pass
12:52 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short left to J.Chase ran ob at CIN 45 for 12 yards.
1st & 10 at CIN 33
2-yd Run
13:30 - 3rd
(Shotgun) S.Perine up the middle to CIN 33 for 2 yards (L.Van Ness; E.Williams).
3rd & 1 at CIN 31
4-yd Run
14:14 - 3rd
(Shotgun) C.Brown right end to CIN 31 for 4 yards (Q.Walker; E.Cooper).
2nd & 5 at CIN 27
5-yd Run
14:54 - 3rd
C.Brown right end to CIN 27 for 5 yards (J.Bullard).
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI