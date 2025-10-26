Jordan Battle Notes Bengals Biggest Defensive Issue Following Disastrous Loss to Jets
CINCINNATI — Jordan Battle and the Bengals' defense got gashed up and down the field on Sunday, and he knows someone needs to step up for the team to dig out of a 3-5 hole this season.
Battle had eight tackles and one pass breakup in the 39-38 loss to New York.
"From the front end to the back end, anybody," Battle said about someone stepping up. "Somebody needs to lead the team. Whether it's me, whether it's a rookie, whether it's BJ [Hill], whether it's TJ [Slaton], Anybody can read his team, lead his team. And I think I understand that, you know, as a defense, that somebody needs to step up, you know, and say something, maybe It'll change things a little bit."
The Bengals allowed a whopping 7.2 yards per play to one of the league's worst offenses. It hasn't mattered who's faced Cincinnati, basically, every team is moving the football.
Battle is focusing on the missed tackles, which Cincinnati had plenty of on Sunday.
"Missed tackles," Battle said. "Gotta wrap up, make tackles, and get guys on the ground. We can't allow the big gains. Gave up too many explosive runs."
Cincinnati will try to clean things up this week after allowing New York to run for 254 yards on 6.9 yards per carry.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI