New York Jets Make Quarterback Decision Ahead of Matchup vs Cincinnati Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will face Justin Fields on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. The former Ohio State star will start at quarterback for the Jets according to Brian Costello of the New York Post.
Tyrod Taylor is dealing with a knee injury and won't travel to Cincinnati with the team.
"They are both talented players. Capable of leading their team," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "Played them both a lot with different teams. They are both challenging. Whoever’s out there is out there and you have to be ready for them."
The Jets benched Fields in favor of Taylor last week during the Jets' 13-6 loss to the Panthers.
Fields finished 6-of-12 for 46 yards. He also ran for 22 yards. Taylor completed 10-of-22 passes for 126 yards and two interceptions. Both quarterbacks led the offense on one scoring drive a piece that ended with two Nick Folk field goals.
"Well that's something I want to continue to look at," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said on Monday. "There's a lot of thought that goes into that for me personally. And then being able to get with the staff and then just being able to ask other coaches that been in this situation how they handle that. I'm not running away from the question at all, Rich. The thing is I want to make sure I make the right decisions and I don't want to make rash decisions either."
The Bengals are well aware of Fields' athleticism. They've struggled to stop the run over the past two games. Fields and running back Breece Hall are a dynamic combination.
This does give the Bengals roughly 24 hours to not only not who's starting for the Jets, but to prepare to face an explosive quarterback that can beat you with his legs.
The Bengals enter Sunday's game with a 3-4 record. They're hoping to improve to 4-4 and 2-1 with Joe Flacco at quarterback
