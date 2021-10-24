Three Down Look: Bengals Cement Contender Status In Baltimore

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

There was plenty at stake in Cincinnati's 41-17 thrashing of the Baltimore Ravens, and the Bengals took full advantage.

Fueled by 28 unanswered second-half points, Joe Burrow and company lit up Baltimore to cement its status as a true AFC contender. Burrow threw for a career-high 416 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, handing Baltimore one of its rarest losses in team history.

Cincinnati became the second team ever to score 40-plus points and pass for 400-plus yards against the Ravens. They joined Peyton Manning and the 2013 Denver Broncos in accomplishing the feat. It was the Bengals' first time scoring 40-plus points since Week 16 of the 2013 season.

Here is the Three Down Look of Sunday's action.

First Down: Chasing Every Record

Ja'Marr Chase is unguardable, and that fact is reshaping the trajectory of this franchise.

The chatter all week centered around Chase's great numbers through six games—against less respected competition. Marlon Humphrey is in the top tier of cornerbacks league-wide, and Chase left no doubt where he stands amongst the NFL's best.

The rookie shredded Humphrey—and this secondary—to the tune of eight catches, 201 yards, and one touchdown. It was a clinical showing at every level in Maryland. Chase showed off his outside prowess, middle-of-the-field strength, and the yards after catch ability that is his most underrated trait.

This touchdown displayed upper-echelon power and helped launch his campaign even higher in the record books.

Chase now has the most receiving yards in league history across a player's opening seven games (754). He also became the 10th Bengals player to have 200 receiving yards, and the first to do it as a rookie.

Chase's efficiency was elite on Sunday, catching 8-of-10 targets and posting 12.9 total EPA. He trailed only Burrow in total EPA on the day.

The fifth overall pick in this year's draft has made more of an impact than any other selection in his class. Chase fueled the Bengals victory on Sunday, and he's been the biggest offensive factor in their 5-2 start.

Second Down: Defense Flips The Narrative

Last time out against Baltimore, the Bengals defense allowed over 400 rushing yards in a demoralizing season finale. A remade front seven channeled their anger from the performance into a great showing on Sunday.

Lamar Jackson posted his usual impact and found Mark Andrews early and often in the first half, but Cincinnati tightened things up after the deep touchdown to Marquise Brown.

Jackson was on the run all day, taking five sacks while posting 257 yards passing and one touchdown. The dynamic runner gashed the Bengals for 88 yards on 12 carries, but the Ravens' rushing attack never found life outside of Jackson. Cincinnati held all non-Jackson ball carriers to 27 yards on 12 carries.

Jackson had been lighting up pass defenses left and right lately but not on Sunday. Baltimore posted -0.23 EPA/pass play, and the Bengals coverage played a big part. Jackson struggled to hit throws into tight windows that were open throughout the season.

The Ravens quarterback finished with a -13.2 completion percentage over expectation. The coverage and five Bengals sacks played a big role in the struggles.

Jackson was running around all afternoon against an active Bengals defense. Sunday marks just the third time this century the Bengals have posted 5-plus sacks and allowed less than a 50% completion rate in a game. From Chidobe Awuzie to Akeem Davis-Gaither, Cincinnati's defense had active hands in pass defense all afternoon.

Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson rarely allowed Jackson to break contain, and the entire Bengals' defense backed them up on Sunday.

Third Down: Division Dreams...Becoming Reality

Before the season, Cincinnati's odds of winning the AFC North hovered around 25-1. Now, they should be the favorites in the division. They are 2-0 against the AFC North, only have losses in cross-conference matchups, and are positioned in a better spot than any other team in the division going forward.

The Ravens looked like the favorites going into Sunday but are facing a CVS receipt full of injuries and can't stop any elite quarterbacks through the air. According to Elias Sports Bureau, Baltimore just became the third team all-time to allow three 400-yard passers in the first seven games of a season.

Cleveland and Pittsburgh are dealing with quarterback issues whether it be injury or age and none of them have favorable remaining schedules.

Cincinnati has the 14th-hardest schedule remaining by opponent winning percentage—easiest in the division. Cleveland (3rd), Baltimore (5th), and Pittsburgh (7th) all rank amongst the top-ten toughest remaining slates of opponents.

The AFC North is in Cincinnati's control, and their schedule isn't putting up many roadblocks the rest of the season.

