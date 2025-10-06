Zac Taylor Glad Jake Browning 'Hung In' Bengals Turnover-Filled Loss to Lions
CINCINNATI — The Bengals aren't backing away from the confidence in Jake Browning amidst a horrific turnover stretch by the Bengals' backup passer.
Cincinnati has now turned the ball over 11 times in the past three games after Browning's three interceptions on Sunday in a 37-24 loss to Detroit. They lead the NFL in turnovers entering Sunday Night Football.
"I do," head coach Zac Taylor said about believing in Browning still, following the loss. "Of course, after a game like that, we're going to look at all personnel to make sure we're doing the right thing. So I won't shy away from that, because it's a very fair question after the amount of turnovers we've had, but to say that I don't think Jake can win games for us. I believe Jake can win games, and we'll just continue to look at everything we can personel wise."
Cincinnati is 0-3 with Browning starting and one very questionable Travis Hunter pass interference call from being 0-4 in his 2025 appearances.
He clearly missed the mark on all three interceptions and has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL through four appearances. Three garbage-time touchdowns to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins made things look better, but it was far from enough today against the NFL's best scoring offense.
Now, Cincinnati travels to face another good NFC North team in the Packers.
"There's some plays he wants to have back. I'm glad he hung in there," Taylor said. "Made some plays, for us down the stretch, three straight touchdown drives at the end of the game. Sure, a lot of people want him on the bench at that point. I could hear it, and we stuck with him, and he came back and had three straight drives for touchdowns. And that's the Jake Browning. I know he's resilient. He'll stare adversity in the face. You can count on him to eep bouncing back.
"Obviously, we have to protect the ball better to be able to beat a team of that caliber. So we're not going to run from that. But to sit here and say, I'm not proud of our football team for the way that they fought back. That wouldn't be true."
Taylor isn't throwing in the towel at 2-3. Cincinnati is sitting at less than 10% to make the playoffs on ESPN Football Power Index projections.
"I'm absolutely confident that we will get this thing turned around, and fans will want to be in the stands, because I get it right now," Taylor said. "They're going to want to be in the stands. And I look forward to sold-out crowds again, back to what we're used to, and I promise you, with every breath I've got, we're going to continue to work to get back to that."
The Bengals have a few days off before preparing for more strong NFC opponents.
