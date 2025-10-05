Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 37-24 Loss to Detroit Lions
CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Lions 37-24 on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. They fall to 2-3 on the season. They've lost three-straight games without Joe Burrow.
Here are our winners and losers from the loss:
Winners
Ja’Marr Chase
Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was a major bright spot for the Bengals on Sunday. He finished with six catches for 110 yards and two fourth quarter touchdowns that made the score look much more respectable.
Throw in the fact that he had three tackles—on three Jake Browning interceptions—and the Bengals’ star receiver did a little bit of everything on Sunday.
Evan McPherson and Ryan Rehkow
McPherson and Rehkow were in sync on the Bengals’ first points of the game—a 50-yard field goal as time expired in the first half. William Wagner’s snap was high, Rehkow got it down and “Money Mac” nailed the long attempt.
Bengals' Pass Rush
The Bengals finished with four sacks—two from Trey Hendrickson, one from Myles Murphy and one from Joseph Ossai. They also had seven quarterback hits.
They weren't perfect, but they gave the Bengals a chance to win.
Losers
Jake Browning
Browning had a big fourth quarter, but that doesn’t make up for how poor he played for most of the game. The offense was downright awful for the first three quarters.
At one point in the second quarter, Browning had more interceptions (2) than yards-per-attempt (1.8).
The Bengals punted three times and Browning threw two interceptions in the first half before they scored their first points of the game—a 50-yard field goal by Evan McPherson as time expired in the second quarter.
Browning did lead the Bengals to three touchdowns in the fourth quarter—that made his stats and the final score look much better.
Browning completed 26-of-40 passes for 251 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Zac Taylor
This Bengals' offense went 19 possessions without scoring a touchdown, including the first eight possessions of the game on Sunday.
That's unacceptable.
The Bengals scored touchdowns on three-straight fourth quarter possessions, but it was too little, too late. Browning was awful in the first three quarters of the game. This offense rallied, but it wasn't enough to get within single digits at any point.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 59,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast