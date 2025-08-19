All Bengals

Zac Taylor Sparks First Locker Room Celebration During 2025 Preseason

Cincinnati got the job done on Monday night.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor walks the sideline in the third quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Washington Commanders and the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. The Bengals won the game, 31-17.
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor walks the sideline in the third quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Washington Commanders and the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. The Bengals won the game, 31-17. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati got to 1-1 this preseason with a 31-17 win over the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. It prompted the first locker room celebration video for Zac Taylor and the 2025 Bengals.

Wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley likely would've received a game ball had it been a regular season win. Tinsley was one of the top performers in the game with five catches for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

“Baller. Yeah, he just works hard. He's become a guy that everybody really respects in the locker room," Taylor said about Tinsley after the game. "I don't know that I've ever heard him speak. Maybe someone can get him tonight. He just goes out there and works, and we respect that.

"And again, he created the opportunities for himself. He's done enough in practice to where we wanted to put him in positions to be at the point of attack when he was in the game there, and he rewarded himself with touchdowns and catches and extending drives, and someone that's reliable for the quarterbacks in August. So just proud of him. This is the last team he was with, if I’m not mistaken, so it's probably a neat situation for him to come back on this field and do what he just did.”

Tinsley and plenty of others had strong nights in the win. Check out the celebration below:

feed

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok

Published |Modified
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Gameday