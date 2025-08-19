Zac Taylor Sparks First Locker Room Celebration During 2025 Preseason
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati got to 1-1 this preseason with a 31-17 win over the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. It prompted the first locker room celebration video for Zac Taylor and the 2025 Bengals.
Wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley likely would've received a game ball had it been a regular season win. Tinsley was one of the top performers in the game with five catches for 73 yards and two touchdowns.
“Baller. Yeah, he just works hard. He's become a guy that everybody really respects in the locker room," Taylor said about Tinsley after the game. "I don't know that I've ever heard him speak. Maybe someone can get him tonight. He just goes out there and works, and we respect that.
"And again, he created the opportunities for himself. He's done enough in practice to where we wanted to put him in positions to be at the point of attack when he was in the game there, and he rewarded himself with touchdowns and catches and extending drives, and someone that's reliable for the quarterbacks in August. So just proud of him. This is the last team he was with, if I’m not mistaken, so it's probably a neat situation for him to come back on this field and do what he just did.”
Tinsley and plenty of others had strong nights in the win. Check out the celebration below:
