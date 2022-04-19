NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Is Logan Hall the Missing Piece of the Bengals' Defensive Line?

Hall possesses the ability to play snaps early against the run with room to grow as a pass rusher.

When rushing, he flashes high level ability in his bullrush and secondary moves. He should have a decent floor as a pass rusher because of his stellar get off. He has the strength to overpower players with his bullrush while utilizing his secondary moves so that they cannot just sit on the power.

If the lineman sits back, he can use his shimmy club swim combination to beat them. If they try to get on him quick, he can either utilize that club swim to push them with their momentum or he can use his snatch/throw by move to throw them off balance. All of that combined with a high level bullrush would make for a very good pass rusher. He needs to shore up his hand placement and timing on his strikes so that he can maximize his power. He often lets his hands get too high which saps his power from him. I also think that he attempts too many swim moves which doesn’t help with how high he can play at times when rushing the passer and even when he does not swim, he periodically plays too high after initial contact. He will flash his talent as a rookie, but will most likely just be a cromulent pass rusher.

Hall will come into the league with a higher floor in run defense. This is mostly due to his ability to anchor in and drop his knee against double teams and his pad level. When he plays against the run, he will frequently meet the offensive lineman’s pad level unlike when he tries to rush the passer. There is still room to embiggen his ability to stop the run because, just like in the passing game, he utilizes substandard hand placement. This is mostly because he doesn't strike the sternum of the opposition, usually striking them on the shoulder instead.

With his hands placed too high, he is unable to maximize his power and ability against the run. Still, he does a nice job to lock out his opponent and shedding their blocks in the run game. He should be a positive contributor against the run game early in his career.

Scheme Fit

Hall is at his best along the interior of the defensive line. On early downs, he should be able to play from a 3 technique to a 5 technique depending on what the front requires. On passing downs, he is more of a true 3 technique.

Grade

Early 2nd Round

NFL Comparison

Darnell Dockett