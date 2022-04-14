Skip to main content

Report: Clemson Star Cornerback Andrew Booth Could Fall to Second Round in 2022 NFL Draft

The 21-year-old is one of the best defensive backs in the draft.

CINCINNATI — Clemson star Andrew Booth is one of the top cornerbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Most expect him to be a first round pick, but Mike Giardi of NFL Network is reporting that Booth's stock is dropping. 

"Now talking to more people around the league about his draft status because of the double hernia surgery, they're not sure he ends up going in the first round," Giardi said on Wednesday

Booth didn't workout at the NFL Combine due to the hernia surgery. The Bengals brought him in for a pre-draft visit

Cincinnati has used five of their last 17 first round picks on the cornerback position. It wouldn't be surprising to see them take another one with the 31st overall pick, especially if Booth is still on the board. 

For more on the Clemson star, read our film breakdown here

