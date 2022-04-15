Bengals Hosting Logan Hall for Pre-Draft Visit
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hosting Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall for a visit at Paul Brown Stadium on Friday according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.
Hall is a versatile defensive end that should be able to play on the edge and inside in the NFL. That would be valuable to a team like the Bengals. Cincinnati needs to add an interior pass rusher with Larry Ogunjobi no longer on the roster.
Hall is projected to be a late first or early second round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He had 48 tackles (13.5 for loss) and 6.5 sacks for the Cougars last season. Hall is 37th on Dane Brugler's big board.
The Bengals also have a visit scheduled with Hall's college teammate David Anenih. They're clearly eyeing defensive line help in the draft.
Hall is a legitimate first round option for Cincinnati.
For thoughts on the Bengals' draft plans, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
