NFL Insider: Tee Higgins Pondering Agent Change Ahead of Crucial Offseason
CINCINNATI — Is Tee Higgins changing agents?
ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano hinted that Higgins might be in the middle of an agent change.
Couple that with Joe Burrow's recent comments about his desire to keep Higgins in Cincinnati long-term and it could be "Tee Time" for the Bengals this offseason.
"There are rumblings that Higgins is pondering an agent change (he's no longer listed with his previous agent on the official NFLPA site, but he's also not yet listed with a new one), which sometimes indicates a change in the player's negotiating stance," Graziano wrote. "And Burrow's confidence shouldn't be ignored completely, as he's not the type to just say things like that off the cuff."
Higgins is represented by David Mulugheta of Athlete's First. Mulugheta represents plenty of NFL stars including former Bengals safety Jessie Bates.
The Bengals have never gotten a long-term deal done with a Mulugheta client, so an agent change would be notable with Higgins set to become a free agent in March.
