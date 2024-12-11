All Bengals

NFL Insider: Tee Higgins Pondering Agent Change Ahead of Crucial Offseason

Will Higgins return to the Bengals next season?

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches a pass across the middle over Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) in the third quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. The Steelers won 44-38.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches a pass across the middle over Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) in the third quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. The Steelers won 44-38. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Is Tee Higgins changing agents?

ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano hinted that Higgins might be in the middle of an agent change.

Couple that with Joe Burrow's recent comments about his desire to keep Higgins in Cincinnati long-term and it could be "Tee Time" for the Bengals this offseason.

"There are rumblings that Higgins is pondering an agent change (he's no longer listed with his previous agent on the official NFLPA site, but he's also not yet listed with a new one), which sometimes indicates a change in the player's negotiating stance," Graziano wrote. "And Burrow's confidence shouldn't be ignored completely, as he's not the type to just say things like that off the cuff."

Higgins is represented by David Mulugheta of Athlete's First. Mulugheta represents plenty of NFL stars including former Bengals safety Jessie Bates.

The Bengals have never gotten a long-term deal done with a Mulugheta client, so an agent change would be notable with Higgins set to become a free agent in March.

