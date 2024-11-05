Report: Commanders Shopping Emmanuel Forbes, Bengals Should Make Push for Former First Round Pick
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are reportedly interested in trading for a cornerback. Could they land former first round pick Emmanuel Forbes?
Forbes has struggled since the Commanders took him in the first round (16th overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Bengals were intrigued by Forbes during the draft process and seriously would've considered him with the 28th overall pick if he had fallen to them in the 2023 NFL Draft, sources familiar with the situation confirmed at the time.
They thought Forbes would be long gone on draft day and he was after Washington took him 12 picks ahead of the Bengals. He's a skinny corner, but made a ton of plays in college, finishing with 14 interceptions and six pick-sixes.
The Commanders are reportedly gauging trade interest in Forbes according to Josina Anderson.
His NFL career is off to a poor start, but if the Bengals liked him last April, then maybe they should take a flier on the former Mississippi State star. Forbes has 45 tackles, 12 passes defensed and two interceptions in 19 NFL games.
The Bengals are reportedly looking for cornerback help ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.
Could Forbes fit the bill? He has great length, speed (4.35 40-yard dash) and made a ton of plays in college, but has struggled in his first year and a half in the NFL.
Washington has a new coaching staff and likely wants to move on from Forbes.
What would it take to land him?
Maybe a fifth round pick? A sixth rounder? Sign me up. The Bengals should be more than happy to take a flier on a guy that they likely had a top-20 grade on their draft board.
Forbes is slight—listed at 180 pounds and has lost confidence after struggling as a rookie according to a source familiar with the situation.
Maybe a change of scenery is exactly what he needs to bounce back after a poor start to his NFL career.
If the Commanders are shopping Forbes, then the Bengals should make a push to land the former first rounder.
He doesn't have to start right away. He could play behind Cam Taylor-Britt and DJ Turner II, but there's no reason why Forbes wouldn't be an asset to a cornerback room that could use an infusion of talent after Dax Hill suffered a torn ACL.
Forbes to the Bengals? It may sound crazy, but he should be be near the top of the Bengals' targets list ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.
