Hamilton County Commissioners Approve MOU With Bengals on Stadium Improvements
CINCINNATI – Hamilton County commissioners voted in favor of the county’s memorandum of understanding with the Cincinnati Bengals, per a report from WLWT reporter Todd Dykes.
The commissioners voted 2-1, clearing the path to use taxpayer money on improvements to Paycor Stadium.
Commissioners Denise Driehaus and Stephanie Summerow Dumas voted yes on the agreement, per the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Commissioner Alicia Reece voted against it, saying the agreement was another example of the taxpayers getting the "short end of the stick" compared to the Bengals.
The county will pay $64.5 million via a sales tax increase, and the Bengals will pay $120 million, with half of that provided via a loan from the NFL.
The entire project is expected to cost $830 million over four phases, with a completion date estimated to be in 2029.
The Bengals released a statement following the commissioner's vote:
"The Bengals appreciate Hamilton County’s support in passing today’s MOU, which is a step toward preserving Paycor Stadium as a valuable asset for the community and the downtown. The Bengals' primary objective has been to keep operating successfully in Paycor Stadium. Today’s MOU keeps Paycor Stadium in good shape for fans attending events and continues the effort to build a world-class riverfront for the community. Many good things have happened along the riverfront over the past 25 years, and the team is glad to continue working with Hamilton County to forge a long-term deal that works well for Greater Cincinnati."
Last week, the Cincinnati Business Courier reported that a MOU was in place.
Per a report from WLW, Phase 1 of the project will be team funded and will include renovations to the East and West Club Lounges and upgrades to all 132 suites.
There also will be improvements to certain concession areas, along with stadium beautification efforts.
Among the county-funded portion of Phase 1 will be vertical transportation (elevators, stairwells and escalators) in the East and West Club Lounges, electric power and code upgrades and the scoreboard control room.
The negotiations between the team and the county grew contentious in recent months as the sides exchanged jabs.
Last month at the NFL owners meetings in Florida, Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn expressed frustration with the lack of urgency from the county in getting a deal done.
Those comments came on the heels of the Bengals accusing the county of being in default of the lease earlier this year.
The county claimed the team was in default of the agreement.