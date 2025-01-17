Bengals and Hamilton County Exchange Jabs, Stadium Lease Extension Talks Get Contentious
CINCINNATI — The Bengals accused Hamilton County of being in default of their 1997 stadium agreement according to the Cincinnati Business Courier.
This is just the latest in what could be a long battle between the team and the county about the future of Paycor Stadium.
The county claimed the team was in default of the agreement according to the report.
"The county has leveled its own default allegation against the Bengals and said the team dragged its feet on providing details of the renovations it sought to pursue," Chris Wetterich wrote. "Including how it planned to comply with government bidding requirements for the county-owned stadium.
The tension got worse as last year went on, as the county and the team had lease extension talks.
"The Bengals revoked all lease extension offers in July 2024 and cut off negotiations, declaring that talks 'have proven useless,'" the report said.
