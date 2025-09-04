'I Feel Amazing' - 1 Year After Surprise Hamstring Derailed Start of Season, Tee Higgins is Healthy, Confident
CINCINNATI – Whenever people discuss about the Cincinnati Bengals' stunning Week 1 loss to the New England Patriots last year, the talk tends to center on Joe Burrow’s health, Ja’Marr Chase’s hold-in and the slow starts that have played loop since Zac Taylor arrived.
What often gets lost is the impact that Tee Higgins’ hamstring injury less than 48 hours before kickoff had on the gameplan.
But it’s not lost on Higgins, who reflected on the disappointment – and discomfort – he was feeling almost exactly one year ago.
“I feel amazing,” Higgins said. “Last year, Friday was the time I got the injury. It was so crazy because we had the interview on Thursday and I got hurt the next day. But I’m not gonna speak that into existence.
“It’s in the past, and I feel good,” he added. “I’m ready for Sunday.”
The reason the Bengals gave Higgins a four-year, $115 million new contract the same day they gave Ja’Marr Chase a four-year, $161 extension is how important they as individuals, but specifically as a tandem.
“I feel like this offseason has been long,” Higgins said. “I’m glad (the season) is here, finally.”
He at first didn’t want to get into his personal goals, but he said they’re high.
Then he put some details on them.
“I obviously want to have a big year, a better year than I did last year,” he said, referencing his 73 catches for 911 yards and career-high 10 touchdowns.
“I want to break a 1,000 this year,” he added. “I was close last year. I’ve done it.” I want to do it again. That’s my goal.”
Offensively, Higgins has goals.
Defensively, he has predictions.
And he wasn’t afraid to put them out there.
“The media, how they portrayed out defense last year, these guys are going to step up this year and dominate,” Higgins said.
Asked what it was like to see the defense take all the heat last year, Higgins said it bothered him.
“It’s kind of hurtful because I’m their teammate,” he said. “All the trash talked about these guys, it’s kind of hurtful to me because I see the work they put in every single day. I feel like these guys are going to turn around that narrative this year.”
The other narrative Higgins wants to flip is the slow starts. Not only for the team, but for him specifically.
In four career Week 1 games, Higgins has just six catches of 15 targets for 85 yards with one touchdown.
“I don't really care for all the slow start stuff, man,” he said. “We’ve just got to go out there and just play and dominate and let our play do all the talking for us and hopefully we get the win so that narrative can go away.”