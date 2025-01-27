New Bengals D.C. Al Golden Retaining Two Assistants From Lou Anarumo's Staff
CINCINNATI – In addition to formally introducing Al Golden as the new defensive coordinator, the Cincinnati Bengals also Monday announced the hiring of two of his assistants.
Jerry Montgomery will coach the defensive line, and Mike Hodges will coach the linebackers.
Two assistants who were somewhat in limbo when the team fired Lou Anarumo two days after the season finale were Charles Burks (cornerbacks) and Jordan Kovacs (safeties).
Golden said during his news conference that both of them will remain in their positions.
When Golden was the team’s linebackers coach in 2020-21, Kovacs was his assistant before ascending to the safeties role in 2024 after Rob Livingston left to become Deion Sanders’ defensive coordinator at Colorado.
“Jordan was like my right-hand man when I was here last time and just watched him grow over the last couple of years,” Golden said.
Golden doesn’t have any prior experience with Burks, who arrived in 2022 after Golden departed to be the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame.
But Golden said Burks was one of the best people he met with last week when he arrived in Cincinnati to sign his contract.
“I had a chance to spend some time with (Burks) last Thursday in the building, and he grabbed the pen, and we just sat there for like two hours covering so many different things, which was awesome,” Golden said.
Golden also has never worked with Montgomery, but he’s coached and game-planned against him in the NFL.
When Golden was the tight ends coach for the Detroit Lions in 2016-17, Montgomery was at the start of his tenure working with the Green Bay Packers defensive line.
“I was in the NFC North coaching offense while he was on defense,” Golden said. “To stay nine years with one position speaks volumes to me. That you transcend head coaches or coordinators says a lot about who he is and the type of coach that he is. So I'm excited about him.”
Hodges worked with Saints linebackers the last six seasons, helping 13-year veteran Demario Davis make his first two Pro Bowls in 2022 and 2023.
“Coach Hodges obviously comes well recommended,” Golden said. “I had a chance to visit with him just recently. And same thing – six years in one place says a lot about him.
“I'm excited about those guys and getting together here on Monday and plotting a course.”
