Cincinnati Bengals Hire Two Defensive Coaches, Al Golden's Staff Taking Shape
CINCINNATI — The Bengals added two more coaches to Al Golden's defensive staff on Monday morning.
Jerry Montgomery will serve as the defensive line coach and run game coordinator. Mike Hodges is the new linebackers coach.
Montgomery has been a defensive line coach for nearly two decades at the college and pro levels, which includes nine years in Green Bay. He was in New England last season. Montgomery was the Packers run game coordinator for two seasons (2022-23).
Hodges, 38, spent the past eight seasons in New Orleans. He's been the Saints linebackers coach since 2020.
