Aaron Rodgers' Future Uncertain Following Packers' Loss to Bucs

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers were expected to roll past Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

The NFC Championship Game was in Green Bay, but the crowd and the weather weren't enough to propel the home team to victory.

“I’m just pretty gutted,” Rodgers said following the Packers' 31-26 loss. “It’s a long season. You put so much into it to get to this point and then, you know, the way—you know, we had our chances, so you know I’m not—different position than the last couple of these when we got blown out and really didn’t have a chance. We had a lot of chances. This one definitely stings and is going to for a long time.”

The Packers never led in the game. They failed to take advantage of three second half interceptions, scoring just seven points and punting twice.

“I don’t know, I really don’t,” Rodgers said when asked about what the team is missing. “There’s a lot of unknowns going into this offseason now. And I’m going to have to take some time away for sure and clear my head and just kind of see what’s going on with everything. But it’s pretty tough right now, especially thinking about the guys that may or may not be here next year. There’s always change. That’s the only constant in this business.”

Could Rodgers be one of those guys that changes teams?

“A lot of guys futures that are, you know, uncertain, myself included,” he said. “That’s what’s sad about it most. Just the uncertainties is tough and the finality of it all.”

The Packers did draft quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but Rodgers, who will likely be named MVP, is still one of the best players in the NFL.

He's under contract for three more seasons, but does come with cap hits of $37 and $39 million over the next two years.

They have $208 million on the books for next season, which means the Packers may have to move on from multiple key players this offseason.

How will that sit with Rodgers? Will he want to stick around if the Packers' roster doesn't have a realistic shot at contending for a Super Bowl, especially with his potential replacement on the roster?

The Packers opted to take Love when they could've drafted a wide receiver like Tee Higgins or Michael Pittman Jr. in the 2020 NFL Draft. That is one of the many decisions that could've changed the outcome of Sunday's game.

Instead, Rodgers' future is in question—for now.

