Al Golden on Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart Absences: 'It Affects Us in a Positive Way'
CINCINNATI — It's no secret that Trey Hendrickson didn't participate in the Bengals' offseason program. He was fined more than $104,000 for missing mandatory minicamp.
The All-Pro defensive end wasn't the only pass rusher that didn't participate in the offseason program.
First round pick Shemar Stewart attended practices, but didn't do any on-field work due to the state of his contract.
How big of a loss was it not having Hendrickson or Stewart on the field? Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden had a different spin on being without two of their top pass rushers.
"It affects us in a positive way as ironic as that is," Golden said earlier this month. "Because you are already preparing for that injury when it exposes itself during the year. You force guys into playing multiple positions, what we call horizontal depth—ends playing tackle, tackles playing end and some linebackers playing on the edge. From that standpoint we always see the good in it and the opportunity. I'm being serious on that. Some guys have really taken advantage of their reps and their opportunity and we'll obviously be more formidable when those guys get back."
Cedric Johnson, Cam Sample and Kris Jenkins Jr. were three players that Golden named specificially.
It's obviously different with a rookie like Stewart not participating in practice compared to a proven veteran like Hendrickson.
"I think they're two different cases. Trey brings a developed skill set already to the pass game," Golden said. "In a lot of ways we have cultivate the defense around him, and we will. Trey's intellect and his approach as a pro he'll get caught up in those 47 days before the opener. I'm confident of that. Just looking forward to seeing him again and coaching him."
Hendrickson is entering the final year of his contract. He wants a new extension with guaranteed money and long-term security. Stewart's situation has to do with specific wording in the contract.
Golden knows the Bengals coaches can't worry about Stewart's contract status. Instead, they have to focus on getting him as much info as possible to prepare as much as they can for when he does get on the field.
"Our concern is teaching him and making sure he's learning. He's engaged, he's on time," Golden said of Stewart. "He's had a great attitude in the meetings. That's all we can control right now. I think it's a lesson for him in the NFL—control what you can control. From our standpoint he's done a good job in terms of the learning. We are as excited as anybody to get him out there."
Bengals rookies report for training camp on Saturday, July 19. Veterans report on Tuesday, July 22. Watch Golden's comments below: