No, Cincinnati Bengals Aren't Only Team Using Default Language in Contract Talks With First Round Pick
CINCINNATI — The Bengals haven't signed first round pick Shemar Stewart due to the default language that they're hoping to include in his contract.
That language is unprecedented for the Bengals, but not unprecedented across the league.
Plenty of teams use the language with their first round picks. There are also plenty of stars that have the language in their respective contracts, including Saquon Barkley.
That doesn't mean Stewart is wrong for pushing back on things, but Mike Brown isn't a Mr. Burns level villain for wanting it in the contract.
One thing that could help the Bengals' cause with Stewart would be to insert that default language into a possible Trey Hendrickson contract extension.
The Bengals haven't given star players guaranteed money past year one in the past, so having built in language that would void the guarantees in a contract if a player gets suspended wasn't necessary.
If they set the precedent with Hendrickson, then it should be easier to get a rookie to also agree to the language.
That isn't the only way they can make the default language more appealing for Stewart. They could also agree to give him more of his signing bonus up front.
Last year, Amarius Mims received 50% of his signing bonus when he signed his contract and had to wait 90 days for the other half. The Bengals could give Stewart 75% of his bonus up front and the other 25% 30 days later instead of making him wait three months for the other half. They could give the entire thing to him at signing if they wanted to.
No, that doesn't mean more money for Stewart. It's about "when" he gets the money.
The Bengals may have to tweak a few things—including any offer to Hendrickson. If they do that, then not only is there still room to get something done with Stewart, but the door should still be open for them to include the default language that they were hoping to add to the contract.
For a detailed explanation on what's going on with the Bengals and Stewart, watch the video below: