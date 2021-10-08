Packers Will Be Without Two Key Starters on Sunday Against Bengals

Green Bay is dealing with injuries going into Sunday's game.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are dealing with their fair share of injury issues ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers. They aren't alone.

Green Bay is also going to be without two starters. Star cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) has been ruled out of Sunday's game. They'll also be without starting center Josh Myers.

Alexander is by far the best player in the Packers' secondary. Not having him on the field will make it much tougher to stop Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

The loss of Myers means second-year center Jake Hanson will likely get the start at center.

Check out the Packers' official game status report below. The Bengals have injury issues of their own. For the latest, go here.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Kurt Warner Praises Joe Burrow, Explains What Makes Him Great

Joey Hardware: Burrow Wins Two Awards Following Week 4 Win Over Jaguars

Frank Pollack Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Three Key Players From Bengals' Win Over Jaguars

Bengals Activate Ricardo Allen From Injured Reserve

Joe Burrow Turned His Biggest Weakness Into a Strength

Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Despite Win Over Jaguars

DJ Reader: Possibility of playing with Joe Burrow impacted on free agency decision

Dave Lapham Shares His Thoughts on Jackson Carman

Numbers Never Lie: Joe Burrow Playing Like Best QB in AFC North

Joe Burrow Nominated for Air Player of the Week

Packers Star Cornerback Suffers Injury, Could Be Out vs Bengals

Who Will Make Bengals Ring of Honor in 2022?

Joe Burrow Mic'd Up in Bengals' Win Over Jaguars

Bengals Legend Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Joe Burrow

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Comeback Victory over Jaguars

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' 24-21 Win over the Jaguars

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Jaguars 24-21

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook