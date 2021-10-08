Packers Will Be Without Two Key Starters on Sunday Against Bengals

Green Bay Packers Will Be Without Two Key Starters on Sunday Against Cincinnati Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are dealing with their fair share of injury issues ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers. They aren't alone.
Green Bay is also going to be without two starters. Star cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) has been ruled out of Sunday's game. They'll also be without starting center Josh Myers.
Alexander is by far the best player in the Packers' secondary. Not having him on the field will make it much tougher to stop Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.
The loss of Myers means second-year center Jake Hanson will likely get the start at center.
Check out the Packers' official game status report below. The Bengals have injury issues of their own. For the latest, go here.
