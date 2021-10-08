    • October 8, 2021
    Injury Updates: The Latest on Joe Mixon, Trae Waynes, Larry Ogunjobi and Others

    Cincinnati will likely be without key players on Sunday against Green Bay.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals will likely be without star running back Joe Mixon on Sunday against the Packers. 

    The 25-year-old didn't practice on Friday, but he was on the field with his teammates. 

    Mixon suffered an ankle injury in the Bengals' Week 4 win over the Jaguars

    Cornerback Trae Waynes popped up on Thursday's injury report, but he was stretching with the team and went through individual drills on Friday. The same goes for center Trey Hopkins (knee). He was out the past two days, but was on the field for today's session.

    Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee) wasn't on the practice field. He was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday. Wide receiver Mike Thomas was also absent on Friday. He's dealing with an ankle issue, but was able to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday and Thursday

    Chidobe Awuzie (groin), Jessie Bates (neck), Tee Higgins (shoulder) and D'Ante Smith (illness) all practiced. 

    We'll learn more on Mixon's status, along with the rest of the team on Friday afternoon when the official game status report is released. 

    -----

