Injury Updates: The Latest on Joe Mixon, Trae Waynes, Larry Ogunjobi and Others
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will likely be without star running back Joe Mixon on Sunday against the Packers.
The 25-year-old didn't practice on Friday, but he was on the field with his teammates.
Mixon suffered an ankle injury in the Bengals' Week 4 win over the Jaguars.
Cornerback Trae Waynes popped up on Thursday's injury report, but he was stretching with the team and went through individual drills on Friday. The same goes for center Trey Hopkins (knee). He was out the past two days, but was on the field for today's session.
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee) wasn't on the practice field. He was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday. Wide receiver Mike Thomas was also absent on Friday. He's dealing with an ankle issue, but was able to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday and Thursday.
Chidobe Awuzie (groin), Jessie Bates (neck), Tee Higgins (shoulder) and D'Ante Smith (illness) all practiced.
We'll learn more on Mixon's status, along with the rest of the team on Friday afternoon when the official game status report is released.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Kurt Warner Praises Joe Burrow, Explains What Makes Him Great
Joey Hardware: Burrow Wins Two Awards Following Week 4 Win Over Jaguars
Frank Pollack Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Three Key Players From Bengals' Win Over Jaguars
Bengals Activate Ricardo Allen From Injured Reserve
Joe Burrow Turned His Biggest Weakness Into a Strength
Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Despite Win Over Jaguars
DJ Reader: Possibility of playing with Joe Burrow impacted on free agency decision
Dave Lapham Shares His Thoughts on Jackson Carman
Numbers Never Lie: Joe Burrow Playing Like Best QB in AFC North
Joe Burrow Nominated for Air Player of the Week
Packers Star Cornerback Suffers Injury, Could Be Out vs Bengals
Who Will Make Bengals Ring of Honor in 2022?
Joe Burrow Mic'd Up in Bengals' Win Over Jaguars
Bengals Legend Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Joe Burrow
Watch: Bengals Celebrate Comeback Victory over Jaguars
Three Thoughts on the Bengals' 24-21 Win over the Jaguars
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Jaguars 24-21
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Jackson Carman's First Start
Former NFL Lineman on Ja'Marr Chase: "The Bengals Got it Right"
Tyler Boyd Praises A.J. Green Following Big Game Against Jaguars
Watch: A Quality Breakdown of Ja'Marr Chase's 34-Yard TD Against the Steelers
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals