Bengals Bringing in Former Pro Bowl Edge Rusher For Visit

Cincinnati continues to look for upgrades on defense

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hosting veteran edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan for a visit on Wednesday according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 32-year-old is still a capable edge rusher. He finished with 5.5 sacks in each of the past two seasons.

Kerrigan has at least 5.5 sacks in all 10 of his NFL seasons. He's Washington's all-time sack leader (95.5). They're interested in retaining the four-time Pro Bowler, but Cincinnati is hoping to add another piece on defense.

Cincinnati has added multiple pieces in free agency, including Trey Hendrickson, Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton and Larry Ogunjobi.

Kerrigan would give the team another capable edge to play alongside Sam Hubbard and Hendrickson. Even at his age, he's still a quality pass rusher. If the visit goes well, then defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's unit would have another veteran player that's capable of making an impact next season.

Kerrigan has dealt with some injuries throughout his career, but he's fought through them. The veteran has played in 156 of a possible 160 regular season games.

He's earned pass rush grades of 85 ('17), 70 ('18), 73 ('19) and 69 ('20) over the past four seasons according to Pro Football Focus. He may be on the decline, but he'd still be the Bengals' second-best edge rusher.

