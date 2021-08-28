Watch: Ravens Star Running Back JK Dobbins Carted Off With Knee Injury

Ravens running back JK Dobbins was expected to be one of the breakout stars of the 2021 season. Hopefully Saturday was just an unexpected speed bump in the road for the Ohio State product.

Dobbins was carted off the field in the first quarter of Baltimore's preseason finale against Washington with a left knee injury. He spent some time on the blue medical tent, before ultimately going back to the locker room. He didn't put any weight on his left leg.

Dobbins ran for 805 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie last season. He was expected to be a huge part of the Ravens' offense this season.

Hopefully the injury isn't as serious as it looked.

