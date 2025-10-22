Bengals Activate Defensive End From Injured Reserve
CINCINNATI — The Bengals made a roster move on Wednesday ahead of practice preparation for the Sunday contest against New York. Cincinnati activated defensive end Cedric Johnson from injured reserve.
Johnson went on the injured reserve on Aug. 26 with a calf injury.
He helps add some depth back to the Bengals' defensive end position, which is hoping to get Trey Hendrickson back from his back injury this week.
“I’m really proud of our guys. We've sat in this locker room for the last four weeks and talked about it," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after breaking the four-game losing streak last week. "The guys are putting in the right work. They're about the right stuff. We have the right people in the locker room. When you get to enjoy that feeling ... I know it's just an early (October) feeling — this isn't December/January, but it's still meaningful. And these guys earned it, because they've just kept plugging along, and they've known that we're close in these games. That's a good football team. So, to be 2-0 in the division — right in the thick of everything that we've been talking about with another home game coming up and a chance to get healthy these next couple days is ... I’m just really, really proud of the guys and the effort, and I’m happy to get a win.”
The Jets contest kicks off at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday.
