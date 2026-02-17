With Franchise Tag Window Opening, Here’s What the Bengals Should Do With Trey Hendrickson

CINCINNATI — The NFL franchise tag window opens on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. That means the Bengals have two weeks (Feb. 17- March 3) to make a decision on whether or not they will use the franchise tag on star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.

The decision should be an easy one. Hendrickson is considered one of the best free agents in this year's class. All signs point to the Bengals and Hendrickson parting ways this offseason.

They could let him leave in free agency or they could use the franchise tag on him with the idea of trading him to another team.

Here's why the latter makes sense for the Bengals:

Asset Management

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden coaches players during training camp, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at the Kettering Health Bengals Practice Fields in Downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals need more playmakers. They have clear weaknesses on defense that need to be addressed.

Hendrickson is an asset. He led the NFL in sacks in 2024 and is still the No. 1 free agent for Pro Football Focus this season. He's ranked ahead of George Pickens, Tyler Linderbaum, Devin Lloyd and plenty of other top veterans that are set to hit the market.

The 6-11 Bengals shouldn't let an asset leave in free agency without getting anything in return.

Hendrickson had core muscle surgery in December and only had four sacks in seven games in 2025. Despite that, he's considered one of the top players available and has tallied 39 sacks in 41 games. Tagging and trading him makes far more sense than letting him walk in free agency.

Franchise Tag Cost

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates a sack in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. The Bengals begin the season with a 17-16 win over the Browns. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The franchise tag would put Hendrickson in place to make $30.2 million, which is a bargain for the acquiring team. His cap hit would be $36.7 million after Cincinnati used a void year in 2025 when they gave him a $13 million raise.

The Bengals won't get a significant return—mostly because they've lost leverage and Hendrickson needs a multi-year contract from the team that trades for him. This is something the Bengals could and should facilitate at the NFL Combine.

An extra third or fourth round pick is valuable for a Cincinnati team that has plenty of needs. Getting something in place before free agency starts is key. Find a trade partner at the NFL Combine next week, tag Hendrickson and get a draft pick in return before the legal tampering period starts on March 9.

Pass Rush Void

Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin gives a thumbs up during warmups before the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals need pass rush help. They aren't the only team that desperately needs more juice in the trenches.

While it may be time for the Bengals and Hendrickson to move on after multiple years of failed contract negotiations, that doesn't mean other teams wouldn't love to land the former All-Pro.

Multiple teams will inquire about trading for Hendrickson. The NFL is starved for pass rush. The Bengals' pass rush needs a major boost too. That's why they need to get an asset for Hendrickson.

An extra pick can go a long way in their quest to field a Super Bowl level roster over the next few seasons.

"Yeah, I'm for pass rush. I'm for pass rush. I don't know what the future holds for Trey," Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said last month. "Those are discussions that we're going to have to have ongoing. He's one of a number of free agents that we have that we'll have to decide how we're going to go forward with. But pass rush is king, and you always need to be layering in pass rushers. It can develop from within your team, and I think we've seen some of that start to develop from within our team. And then I think we need to find some from external sources, as well."

Major Risk

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor laughs with Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some will say using the tag on Hendrickson is a major risk, but it's far riskier to let him leave in free agency and hope for a compensatory pick in 2027. The Bengals have multiple holes that they need to fill with proven veteran players.

If they sign multiple veterans and let Hendrickson walk, there's a realistic scenario where they get nothing in return. If they tag Hendrickson and don't find a trade partner, they can rescind the tag at anytime.

A tag-and-trade is not only realistic, but it's the scenario that the Bengals should be locked in on with the franchise tag window set to open on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

For more on the Bengals and Trey Hendrickson's situation, watch the video below. Make sure you subscribe to our YouTube Channel and check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.