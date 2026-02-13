Insiders Share Intriguing Update About Trey Hendrickson's Possible Return to Bengals

CINCINNATI — Could Trey Hendrickson return to the Bengals in 2026?

Two NFL insiders left the door open for the former All-Pro to stick in Cincinnati for another season.

MIke Garafolo mentioned the possibility of the Bengals using franchise tag on Hendrickson.

"It's like, 'Ok, he's going to play that out. He's going to hit free agency and it's time with the Bengals is done.' I'm not so sure," Garafolo said on Thursday. "I think a franchise tag is in play here."

The Bengals would pay Hendrickson $30.2 million on the tag this season. His cap hit would be $36.7 million.

Door Open for Return?

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor laughs with Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ian Rapoport agreed with Garafolo. He believes the franchise tag is in play for the Bengals and Hendrickson.

"I say that you're correct," Rapoport said. "They paid him 30 [million] last year. So it's not that much more ($36.7 million cap hit). And the Bengals hate to let really good players leave the building. They just hate it. They like good players. And when at all possible, they would like to keep good players. It has been no doubt, a frustrating couple of years for Trey Hendrickson when it comes to the last year, staying on the field and to the contract negotiations. Might get, might stay in that same ballpark this coming year. We'll see though, they can work out a deal again. That makes sense for all sides. Again."

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates his sack during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Garafolo thinks Hendrickson would obviously make the Bengals defense better. He only played in seven games last season due to a core muscle injury. Despite the injury, he has 39 sacks in his last 41 games.

"This defense, we didn't expect them to be great. They were not great earlier this season," Garafolo said. "They got better as the season went along. I would advise against trading away a really good player. If you want your defense to continue or letting a player walk, if you want your defense to continue to play well."

It felt like Hendrickson's time in Cincinnati was coming to an end after failed contract talks and multiple trade requests in each of the past two seasons. It is worth noting that head coach Zac Taylor left the door open for Hendrickson to return at the end of the season.

"There's always a path," Taylor said earlier this month when asked about the possibility of Hendrickson returning.

Trey Hendrickson to return? Interesting comments on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/i0rGck89rC — Cincinnati Sports Clips (@AllBengals) February 13, 2026

-----

