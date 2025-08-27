Bengals Announce 2025 Practice Squad As Week 1 Preparation Ramps Up
CINCINNATI — The Bengals announced their full 2025 initial practice squad on Tuesday, with 14 names making the list. They have two open practice squad spots remaining.
Cincinnati is now ready to roll for game-week practices moving forward as Zac Taylor and his team build confidence entering the 2025 season.
“I thought we got all the work done that we needed to do. I really feel good. I like where we are from a health standpoint. I like where we are from an install standpoint. Our key guys understand what we’re trying to get and what our intent is. So, I feel really good as a football team where we are right now. We’ll get a chance next week with the bonus week to get a head start on Cleveland.”
Of note, Cincinnati added Brett Rypien to the group. The Boise State product has played in 10 total NFL games (four starts for the Broncos). He’s completed 58.3% of his passes for 950 yards and a 4/9 TD/INT ratio.
Check out the full list of practice squad names below as Cincinnati returns to the field for practice this afternoon:
--HB Gary Brightwell
--OT Devin Cochran
--OT Andrew Coker
--CB Jalen Davis
--LB Joe Giles-Harris
--G Jaxson Kirkland
--CB Bralyn Lux
--C Seth McLaughlin
--HB Kendall Milton
--WR Jordan Moore
--LB Maema Njongmeta
--DE Isaiah Thomas
--WR Isaiah Williams
--QB Brett Rypien
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI