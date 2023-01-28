Bengals vs. Chiefs Betting Predictions and Best Bet for the Spread in the AFC Championship

The Bengals are slight underdogs for their matchup against the Chiefs but the betting trends all favor banking on Cincinnati.

For the second consecutive season, the Bengals will travel to Kansas City and take on the Chiefs in the AFC Championship. Last year’s exciting matchup ended with a Bengals 27-24 victory in overtime. With a win over the Chiefs, the Bengals would become the first team in NFL history to defeat the No. 1 seed in its conference in back-to-back postseasons. Cincinnati would also become the fourth team since 2000 to appear in consecutive Super Bowls (Chiefs, Patriots, Seahawks).

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bengals are a 1.5 point underdog, a position they’ve only found themselves in three other games this season (including last week in Buffalo).

Latest lines for the AFC Championship at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Bengals vs. Chiefs Odds

Chiefs -1.5 (-110) | Bengals +1.5 (-110)

Over/Under 48: Over 48 (-110) | Under 48 (-110)

Moneyline: Chiefs -120 | Bengals +100

Bengals at Chiefs Pick: Bengals +1.5 is the Best Bet

Cincinnati was one of the league’s best teams at rewarding bettors by covering the spread. In fact, the Bengals 13-5 against the spread record trailed only the Giants (who played an extra game) as the best ATS mark in the NFL.

The Bengals have also been strong as underdogs, with a record of 3-0 ATS this season, and have a solid record on the road, going 8-2 ATS.

By now, most people know Joe Burrow is 3-0 against the Chiefs but perhaps more impressive is his straight-up and against-the-spread record in the playoffs. The Bengals quarterback is 5-1 SU and ATS in the post-season. With a win on Sunday, Burrow’s six career playoff victories would tie Russell Wilson’s NFL record for the most postseason wins by a starting quarterback in his first three seasons.

On the other side of the field and the other side of the betting spectrum is the Chiefs who have a paltry 6-11-1 ATS record and a brutal 2-6-1 ATS record at Arrowhead. The Chiefs are one of the league’s worst teams at covering the spread and bettors learned quickly not to trust Kansas City.

For these reasons, our betting analysts are confident in taking the Bengals +1.5 in the AFC Championship.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Stats Breakdown:

When it comes to the Bengals' offensive efficiency against the Chiefs' Defense, the edge is very much in favor of Cincinnati. Led by Burrow and his group of dynamic playmakers like Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon, and Tee Higgins, the Bengals have been strong this season, ranking seventh in points per game, No. 5 in red zone scoring percentage, and No. 4 in 3rd down conversion. Meanwhile, the Chiefs' defense ranks 15th in the opponent’s points per game, 31st in the opponent’s red zone scoring percentage, and 16th in 3rd down conversion. One of the few areas where the Chiefs' defense actually outperforms the Bengals' offense is in yards per play, where the Bengals' 5.4 yards per play ranks 14th and the Chiefs' defense allows 5.1, which ranks 9th in the NFL.

