Bengals Could Be Making Key Change Ahead of Monday Night Football Matchup vs Broncos
CINCINNATI — The Bengals could be making a change to their starting lineup ahead of Monday night's primetime matchup with the Broncos.
Rookie Jalen Rivers may start at right guard after playing 23 snaps in Week 3 against the Vikings. Veteran Dalton Risner played 33 snaps before suffering a calf injury.
Risner is less than 100%, but practiced in full on Wednesday. The door appears to be open for Rivers.
"That was his (Rivers') first real action," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Thursday. "He held up well against a good defensive front that offers a lot of looks. I didn't see anything that alarmed me or would cause some concern. That's what you've seen from him really the whole way. He's only continued to improve. He's got a lot of great traits, so I've got a lot of confidence in him."
The Bengals selected Rivers in the fifth-round (153rd overall) in the 2025 NFL Draft. He made 20 starts at left tackle and 11 starts at left guard at Miami. He's taken reps at right guard for more than a month in practice.
"He's a great player," fellow rookie Dylan Fairchild said of Rivers.
Fairchild also made it clear that he believes in Risner, Rivers and everyone in the offensive line room.
The Bengals desperately need to get the ground game going. Chase Brown has ran for 96 yards in the first three games of the season, averaging just 2.0 yards-per-carry.
It's worth noting that the Bengals' official depth chart still has Risner listed as the starter at right guard. Don't be shocked if Rivers still gets the nod in Denver.
Check out practice footage and the depth chart below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 59,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast