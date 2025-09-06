All Bengals

Bengals Elevate Veteran From Practice Squad to Bolster Defense Ahead of Matchup With Browns

The Bengals signed Mike Pennel earlier this week.

James Rapien

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel (69) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel (69) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals elevated defensive tackle Mike Pennel from the practice squad. He'll be active for Sunday's season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Pennel, 34, signed with the team earlier this week. He'll make his Bengals debut on Sunday.

"I was looking for the best opportunity with a playoff ready team and thank god Cincinnati came up," Pennel said after signing with the Bengals. "Anytime you can play for somebody that has a genuine chance in the playoffs, and even further than that, it's not hard to get up and do it when you've got that other opportunity."

Burrow Pleased

The Bengals have signed Pennel, Noah Fant and Dalton Risner over the past six weeks. It's safe to say Joe Burrow is happy with all three additions.

"I think those three signings will help us," Burrow said on Wednesday. "That is, like you said, rare to be able to get players of that caliber this late in the process. And obviously, you'd like to be able to get them earlier so they can be integrated in the scheme, in the team. But they're all pros. We're pros, and at the end of the day, when you're out there on Sundays, you got to be able to play well and execute the play that is called, and those guys are all veterans know how to play football, and it's really been seamless so far."

Proven Vet

Pennel won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs and has spent time with the Packers, Jets, Falcons and Bears.

Current Bengals defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery was with Pennel in Green Bay for two seasons (2015-16). The Bengals are giving themselves a proven nose tackle behind Slaton.

Pennel had three sacks and 25 tackles in 17 games for the Chiefs last season. He has five career sacks and 231 tackles in 138 career games.

For more on the Bengals and a prediction for Sunday's game against the Browns, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

-----

Join the 58,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published |Modified
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News