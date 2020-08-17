AllBengals
Bengals Injury Roundup — Wren carted off, Green removed from practice and Waynes has surgery

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive tackle Renell Wren was carted off of the practice field on Monday with a leg injury. 

The second-year player went down during an 11-on-11 period. His teammates took a knee while he was being tended to by trainers. 

"It just happened not an hour or two ago so we haven’t see him," Sam Hubbard said after practice. "He’s with the training staff. Just hard to see that stuff happen to guys you know want to contribute and be part of the team.

The Bengals are already thin at defensive tackle after Ryan Glasgow failed his physical and Josh Tupou opted out of the 2020 season. 

They did sign nine-year veteran Mike Daniels last week to help fill the void. If Wren's injury is serious, then they may be forced to add another tackle in free agency. 

They also added defensive ends Bryce Sterk and Amani Bledsoe over the weekend, which could give them the flexibility to move Andrew Brown to the interior of the defensive line.

If they're looking for a familiar face, Domata Peko has reportedly turned down multiple offers from NFL teams as he continues to search for the right fit. 

Other Notes

A.J. Green was removed from practice for "precautionary" reasons according to head coach Zac Taylor. The 32-year-old appeared to tweak his left hamstring during 11-on-11 drills. 

For more on Green, go here. 

Taylor also confirmed that cornerback Trae Waynes had surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle that he suffered last week. 

The 27-year-old is expected to miss most of the 2020 season with the injury. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest training camp news, go here!

