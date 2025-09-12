Bengals' Joe Burrow Will Nearly Double His Career Games Against No. 1 Pick QBs in 2025, Starting Sunday
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals’ home opener Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars will give us a rare matchup.
It’s not Bengals vs. Jaguars. This will be the fourth time the franchises have met since 2021.
It’s No. 1 vs. No. 1, as in the top overall pick in the draft.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was the No. 1 pick in 2020, and Jacksonville’s Lawrence was the top pick in 2021.
The two met in the 2019 National Championship Game, which Burrow and LSU won 42-25.
In their first meeting as professionals in 2021, Burrow and the Bengals rallied from a 14-0 first-half deficit to beat the Jaguars 24-21 on an Evan McPherson field goal at the gun on Thursday night.
That was the “You can’t f—kin’ zero me” game for Burrow.
In the regular season, Burrow has faced three other quarterbacks who entered the league as the No. 1 pick.
Only one of them has beaten Burrow, but he’s done it three times.
That would be Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in 2017.
All three Mayfield wins against Burrow were during his time with the Browns. The first came in Week 2 of Burrow’s rookie year on a Thursday night, with Cleveland winning 35-30.
The second came later that season when Burrow directed a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to give the Bengals a 34-31 lead with 1:06 remaining.
But then he had to watch Mayfield drive the Browns 75 yards in 55 seconds for a game-winning touchdown to Donovan Peoples-Jones with 11 seconds remaining.
The third meeting came during the 2021 Super Bowl season when the Browns waxed the Bengals 41-16 in Week 9.
Burrow beat 2016 No. 1 pick Jared Goff in 34-11 victory against the Lions in 2021.
In 2022, Burrow beat 2009 No. 1 pick Matthew Stafford and the Rams 19-16 on Monday Night Football.
Last year in Week 4, Burrow and the Bengals beat the Carolina Panthers 34-24, but 2023 No. 1 pick Bryce Young did not start that game. Former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton did.
So Burrow is 3-3 against former No. 1 picks in the regular season.
And 0-1 in the postseason after Stafford and the Rams bested Burrow and the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
Burrow is scheduled to see three more No. 1 picks in 2025 after facing Lawrence on Sunday.
Goff and the Lions visit Paycor Stadium in Week 5.
Caleb Williams (2024) and the Bears will be in town in Week 9.
And Kyler Murray (2019) and the Cardinals come to Cincinnati in Week 17.