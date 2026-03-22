The Cincinnati Bengals are in the middle of a very important offseason right now, where they're trying to bolster their defense to suport their high powered offense.

While the Bengals were diving into free agency to prepare for the season, Joe Burrow took to the flag football field in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

Burrow teamed up with players like Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins, and Saquon Barkley at the event with America gearing up for flag football to be part of the 2028 Olympics.

DeAndre Hopkins Teams Up with Joe Burrow in Flag Football Event

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Wildcats FFC quarterback Joe Burrow throws the ball during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Burrow was teammates with Hopkins during the event, which is an intriguing pairing. Hopkins is still a free agent and looking for a new team. The Bengals could use a slot wide receiver, too.

During the event, Burrow connected with Hopkins for a big touchdown. Hopkins flashed his ability to get down field and dominate in one-on-one coverage, though it clearly wasn't too similar to a route in the NFL.

Joe Burrow connects with DeAndre Hopkins for the Wildcats touchdown! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TxtIYSToH0 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) March 21, 2026

Still, with this connection, Hopkins began dropping some hints that he would want to play with Burrow and the Bengals, which included a cryptic post to X before the event ever took place.

Following the event, Hopkins didn't hold back when talking to Kay Adams.

DeAndre Hopkins Could Fit Joe Burrow and the Bengals

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) makes a catch against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dax Hill (23) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

During an interview with Adams, Hopkins said a lot of good things about the Bengals and Burrow. He discussed how he would be willing and able to play in the slot, which is exactly what the Bengals need on offense.

"Joe Burrow is one of the best in the game," Hopkins said. "I've admired Joe since he was at LSU. Since he was beating up on my Clemson Tigers. I still love Joe. Joe is one of the best to do it."

Hopkins would fill a solid role for the Bengals and it's likely that he signs a team-friendly deal this offseason. The Bengals don't seem to want to make anymore big moves this offseason, so an affordable deal with Hopkins could fit their payroll.

While the team still needs to add on defense, it wouldn't hurt to add another red zone threat to the offense, especially if it doesn't break the bank or impact their chances of adding other key players to the roster. A move like this would allow the Bengals to more heavily focus on defense in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Check out his entire conversation with Adams here.

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