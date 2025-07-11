Bengals Legend Chad Ochocinco Johnson Has Surprising Reaction When Addressing Wide Receivers at Workout
CINCINNATI — Bengals legend Chad Ochocinco Johnson held the first ever wideout workshop earlier this week. It was a three day event (July 7-9) that included some of the top players in the NFL.
Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and other top NFL wide receivers including Tyreek Hill attended the workout.
Johnson, a six-time Pro Bowler, got emotional when addressing the group.
"Y'all know how much I love the game, you know how much I love y'all. Man, throughout the years you've, I've tweeted about every last one of y'all. So you already know how I feel about you. They brought the idea to me. I talked to some of y'all boys yesterday, and I was scared to, I was scared to make that call,” Johnson said before breaking down in tears. “Honestly, I thought, I thought some of the big boys and just any of y'all, y'all busy. I'm busy. You know how, you know how that sh— be. So, for you to show up, it means the world to me."
Johnson is arguably the greatest Bengals wide receiver ever. He spent 10 seasons in Cincinnati and is the Bengals' all-time leader in receiving yards (10,783), receptions (751) and receiving touchdowns (66).
"I don't cry normally, and I really ain't really ashamed to do it in front of y'all," Johnson said. "I appreciate you. I swear to God. And I look forward to what we do tomorrow. We're going to keep talking. Talk about the game of football. I don't want to run you to death, but I want to get into what you need to work on to improve. Where you can get back to work and feel good about something new that you got and you stole from somebody or somebody else game."
Watch video of Johnson addressing the receivers below: