Bengals Must Sign or Trade for Quarterback With Jake Browning Struggling
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a quarterback problem.
Yes, they should seriously consider trading for a quarterback. Yes, it's worth it, even at 2-3, to bring in a proven veteran.
And yes, Jake Browning is a big reason why the Bengals have lost three-straight games.
Browning's latest performance was uninspiring and downright bad. He threw three interceptions that allowed the Lions to build a 28-3 lead going into the fourth quarter.
"I threw three picks that were just bad and there's no hiding from that. It was just bad football from me," Browning said after the game. "Trying to force things that aren't there and as a result just completely screwing over the team. It hurts, but there's no way to hide from it. It hurts. I did not play well enough to give us a chance to win. It’s just brutal."
Maybe it's Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston.
Kirk Cousins is unlikely due to his contract.
Would the Bengals consider former No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson? That feels unlikely, but Richardson may be available ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline.
Bengals fans consistently mention Shadeur Sanders as a possibility. He's still on the Browns' roster and an inter-division trade seems unlikely unless the Bengals overpaid—spoiler: they won't.
Regardless of the "who," the Bengals need to do something. They need to find a veteran that can give them a legitimate option that isn't Browning.
Say what you want about the Bengals' losing streak, but the veterans on this roster haven't quit. They're trying hard and playing with effort. If they keep losing games for obvious reasons (quarterback play), then that effort will drop off throughout the season.
The Bengals need to sign or trade for a veteran quarterback because the answer clearly isn't on their roster. If Cincinnati believed Brett Rypien could be the solution, they would've benched Browning on Sunday.
If Mike White or Sean Clifford were ready, they'd be elevated from the practice squad or promoted to the 53-man roster.
The Bengals need another legitimate option at quarterback. They should've made a strong push for Wilson or Winston when Joe Burrow initially suffered his injury. Why?
That veteran signal-caller would be ready to go by now. Instead, they didn't make a move and Browning will start against the Packers. That doesn't mean they should sit on their hands and stand pat.
Adding a veteran quarterback is a must for a Bengals team that desperately needs another option that they could turn to if they continue to lose games with Browning under center.
It's a move that should've happened weeks ago—but better late than never, right?
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.