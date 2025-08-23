Bengals Notes: Key Lineups, Injuries and More Following Preseason Finale vs Colts
CINCINNATI — The Bengals wrapped up the preseason on Saturday with a 41-14 loss to the Colts.
Cincinnati didn't play any of their starters and most of their backups also were on the sideline for the contest. The Bengals finish the preseason 1-2. Here are our postgame observations:
Roster Lock
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the other starters didn't even dress for the game, but preseason standout Mitch Tinsley was a notable DNP. Tinsley was dressed for the game, but didn't play a snap, which is an indicator that he'll make the roster.
Injuries
Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton caught one pass for 16 yards on four targets. He appeared to suffer a lower body injury on a punt return and didn't return to the game.
Second-year safety Daijahn Anthony also suffered a right leg injury in the first half and didn't return.
Burton is expected to make the team, but Anthony is certainly on the roster bubble—especially with the emergence of PJ Jules, who had a great camp and stellar preseason. Jules had five tackles and two special teams stops on Saturday.
Other Notes
Center Matt Lee made his debut, playing the entire first half. He moved well and should be locked in as Ted Karras' backup.
Jalen Rivers got the nod at right guard. Jaxson Kirkland started at left guard. Andrew Coker (left) and Caleb Etienne (right) started at offensive tackle.
Rivers is another roster lock. Coker, Etienne and Kirkland are all battling for a roster spot.
Rookie center Seth McLaughlin replaced Lee in the second half. He's coming off of a torn Achilles and played in the final two preseason games.
Defensive tackles McKinnley Jackson and Howard Cross III both played deep into the second half. Jackson appears to be their backup nose tackle. Meanwhile, Cross is trying to make the roster. He left quite an impression, but it's unclear if he'll make the team.
Final Thoughts
The result of this game didn't matter. This was about getting guys reps that were on the fringes of making the team.
Desmond Ridder struggled, completing 8-of-20 passes for 75 yards and an interception. He also ran for 10 yards and a touchdown.
Our 53-man roster projection will be finalized and posted on Sunday morning.
Up Next
The Bengals have final cuts on Tuesday, August 26. They have to trim their roster to 53 by 4 p.m. ET.
Cincinnati heads to Cleveland to play the Browns on Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET. They're looking to start 1-0 for the first time since 2021.
