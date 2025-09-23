Bengals O-Line Must Improve After Ugly Loss to Vikings: 'I Hated My Performance'
CINCINNATI — The Bengals suffered their worst loss in franchise history on Sunday when they fell to the Vikings 48-10.
Cincinnati's offense struggled to move the ball. Their running backs averaged just 2.15 yards-per-carry, Jake Browning threw for just 140 yards, was sacked three times and they had five turnovers. They lost in the trenches, as Minnesota's defensive line was dominant for most of the game.
"A lack of execution and maybe a lack of aggressiveness," Ted Karras said on Monday afternoon. "They were moving a lot, but we have to be more aggressive, be more physical."
What do they have to do moving forward?
"I think the biggest thing would just be moving D-linemen off their spot."
Karras made it clear that he needs to play better. His run blocking grade (49.4) ranks 43rd out of 46 centers according to Pro Football Focus. He's allowed six hurries and eight pressures so far this season with four of those pressures coming on Sunday against the Vikings.
"I hated my performance on Sunday," Karras said bluntly. "I think a lot of guys feel that way too."
The veteran has been one of the best pass blocking centers in the NFL over the past few years. The Bengals need him to regain that form. They may also be relying on two rookie offensive linemen this week in Denver.
Two Rookies Starting?
Dylan Fairchild will make his fourth-straight start at left guard and rookie Jalen Rivers could get the nod if Dalton Risner cannot play. He suffered a calf injury against the Vikings.
Rivers played 23 snaps (41%) in Minnesota. What's the biggest challenge for two rookie guards getting significant snaps on the road?
"Things they haven’t seen before, communication elements for rookie linemen sometimes they are seeing things for the first time that you can’t always prepare them for," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "That can be a challenge. We got two really smart guys willing to learn from their experiences. I think you are going to see from all the rookies there is going to be a mistake they make at one point in the season that they aren’t going to make the rest of their career. You have to push through that. That’s something you live with when you play young players. We are fortunate we have very capable, very intelligent players that are out there that see it the second they did it. They kind of self-diagnose what went wrong and make the correction. I think we are going to benefit in the end with those young guys playing."
The Bengals have an extra day this week to get ready for the Broncos. They take on Denver on Monday, Sept. 29 at 8:15 p.m. ET.
