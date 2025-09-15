Bengals' Offensive Line Struggles Stand Out After Joe Burrow's Latest Injury
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a turf toe injury during Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
The injury appears to be a grade 3 injury and will require surgery. That means Burrow will miss at least three months and could be out for the remainder of the 2025 season.
This is the third major injury that Burrow has suffered in six seasons with the Bengals. Naturally, people are going to look at the offensive line.
ESPN's Adam Schefter shared offensive line rankings for each of the past six season. The Bengals have been among the NFL's worst teams in pass block win rate according to ESPN research.
The Bengals ranked 29th in pass block win rate in 2020 and Burrow suffered a season-ending torn ACL after just 10 games. They were 30th in 2021 and Burrow played through various injuries, including a MCL injury and the pinkie on his throwing hand. He made it past those issues and led the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI.
Things stayed the same in 2022, as the Bengals finished 30th in pass block win rate again. Burrow stayed relatively healthy that season and the Bengals played in a second-straight AFC Championship Game.
Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury just 10 games into the 2023 campaign. The Bengals finished 27th in pass block win rate that season. Last year, Burrow had the best season of his career, despite the Bengals finishing dead last (32nd) in pass block win rate.
This year they rank 28th and struggled to keep Burrow upright in the first half of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. He suffered the injury in the second quarter and didn't return.
“It’s a little sickening,” left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said.
“Worst possible outcome,” center Ted Karras added.
Burrow was hit on 33 percent (5) of his dropbacks (15) on Sunday, including a pair of sacks. He suffered the injury on the second sack of the day when the front of his cleat got caught in the turf.
“They were throwing a ton of stuff at us. I thought the first half was horrible," Karras said. "We just weren’t winning enough one on ones.”
Burrow is facing his third major surgery in six NFL seasons and the Bengals are going to have to find a way to protect their star quarterback. That includes the offensive line, but it also means the scheme, playcalling and overall philosophy has to be reviewed.
The Bengals aren't going to be able to survive with their star quarterback suffering season-ending injuries 50% of the time. And that's the harsh reality they face if Burrow doesn't return this season.
