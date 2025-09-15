Bengals pass pro ranks since drafting Joe Burrow (pass block win rate, per ESPN research):



🏈2020 (29th)⁰🏈2021 (30th)⁰🏈2022 (30th)⁰🏈2023 (27th)⁰🏈2024 (32nd)⁰🏈2025 (28th)



Burrow has not played behind an offensive line that didn't rank in the bottom quartile.