Bengals Offensive Lineman Not Fully Practicing As Depth Thins Out
CINCINNATI — The Bengals may be down an additional player inside the offensive line as they battle the Washington Commanders Monday night. Our Jay Morrison reported tackle/guard Cody Ford is on the rehab field to start Saturday's practice. It's another blow to Cincinnati's worst offensive position as Lucas Patrick and Dylan Fairchild go unopposed in their battles for starting spots.
Head coach Zac Taylor noted today that Cordell Volson suffered a shoulder injury this week and won't play Monday night.
"I thought he was having a good camp," Taylor said about Volson. "He was being consistent for us. He works his tail off, man. He’s one of those guys that you just appreciate, embracing whatever role you put him in. Goes out there and just works and has a tremendous attitude. Again, we’ll see how it shakes out with him."
Meanwhile, Ford is in the mix with an already thin position group filled with confirmed lacking talents or unknowns like Fairchild. Cincinnati just rolled out arguably the worst guard combination in the NFL last season.
"I think that’s still a work in progress, to see how it all shakes out, who ends up where," Taylor noted about the guard hierarchy. "A lot of guys have battled through injuries, so you’re missing guys for a couple of days. You’re missing a guy for a game. So I think we have to continue to work through that and see how it shakes out."
Andrew Stueber and Jaxson Kirkland move up the depth chart if Ford can't suit up on the road.
