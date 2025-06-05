Bengals, Paycor Stadium Projects Not Included in Ohio Senate's New Two-Year Budget
CINCINNATI – The Ohio Senate released its two-year state budget, and it doesn’t include any money earmarked for the Cincinnati Bengals and renovations of Paycor Stadium.
The state has committed to giving the Cleveland Browns money for their stadium, but the Bengals aren't included in the current budget. There's still a chance the Bengals get money from the state.
There are $276 million in unclaimed funds that could be put towards the renovation of Paycor Stadium.
The Bengals currently are negotiating a new lease with Hamilton County as the clock ticks on the June 2026 expiration date.
The team has until the end of this month to extend the current deal for two years, which is something they can do four more times for what equates to a 10-year rollover.
In April, the Bengals and the county reached a memorandum of understanding that called for $830 million in renovations to be funded by “fair and equitable contributions” from the team/NFL, the county and the state.
The inclusion of state funds became a possibility with the introduction of Senate Bill 199, which proposes a 2 percent fee on all spots bets – known as the handle – in Ohio.
In 2024, the handle for all state-licensed sports books was $8.9 billion, which would equate to $180 million if the bill is approved.
Additionally, Senate Bill 197, which was proposed a day prior to Senate Bill 198, proposed the legalization of iGaming, which would allow online wagering for casino games, the state lottery and horse racing.
Backers of the bill project revenue from that venture to raise up to $800 million in new taxes, some of which could be put toward stadium projects.
The Bengals issued a statement last month saying they would welcome additional funding from the state, but they were not expecting it.
In a statement to local news organizations, Bengals director of stadium and event operations Duane Herring wrote:
“The Team appreciates the State’s openness to supporting local stadium projects, as it has historically. We continue working hard in Columbus on funding options. An agreement between the Bengals and Hamilton County can be achieved now without waiting on what the State ultimately decides.”
The state made its decision before the Bengals and the county reached an agreement.
There are 27 days remaining for the Bengals to opt in for the first two-year rollover if it appears there will not be an agreement on a new lease.
