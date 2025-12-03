Bengals May Face Familiar QB in Regular Season Finale vs Cleveland Browns

CINCINNATI — Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson was cleared to practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a torn Achilles last season.

How does it impact the Bengals?

Well, the former Pro Bowl quarterback could be under center for the Browns when they come to Cincinnati to play the Bengals in Week 18.

The Bengals are 4-8 on the season. If they win out, then they have a real chance at winning the AFC North for the first time since 2022. Watson could be standing in their way.

The veteran quarterback has only appeared in 19 games for the Browns since they traded for him on March 20, 2022. He's struggled throughout his tenure in Cleveland. The Browns need to activate him from injured reserve within the next 21 days if he's going to play again this season.

Watson suffered a torn Achilles in Week 7 last season against the Bengals. Cincinnati won the game 21-14.

Now there's at least a chance the veteran starts against the Bengals in Week 18 when Cincinnati could be playing for a playoff spot. Watson is 1-2 against the Bengals since joining the Browns in 2022.

His last start was against the Bengals in 2024.

The Browns play the Bengals in Week 18. https://t.co/BvKbc5ewf1 — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) December 3, 2025

Playoff Push

The Bengals are 4-8 on the season, just two games behind the Ravens and Steelers in the AFC North division. They play the Bills on Sunday, before facing the Ravens, Dolphins, Cardinals and Browns. They have an 81% chance of making the playoffs if they win out.

All they would need is the Steelers to lose two of their final five games and the Ravens to lose one game (other than their Week 15 game vs CIN) to make the postseason for the first time since 2022.

With Joe Burrow back at quarterback, there's real belief inside the organization that they'll be able to run the table and make a postseason run. Winning the next two games are crucial if they're going to get people to believe in their ability to make the playoffs.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

-----

Join the 62,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter/X: @BengalsTalkSI

Join the 114,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok