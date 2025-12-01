Cincinnati Bengals Road Betting Underdogs Against Buffalo Bills

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are in the road underdog role again this coming Sunday as six-point underdogs in Buffalo, with a point total set at 51.5 points.

Cincinnati enters this game 4-8 overall and 5-7 against the spread, while the Bills are 8-4 straight up and 6-6 against the spread.

The Bengals have had plenty of success in Buffalo and need to win to keep their only path to the playoffs alive: An AFC North title. The Bills just helped them get a little closer to that goal by beating the Steelers yesterday and leaving the Bengals two games behind the Ravens and Pittsburgh. Cincinnati cannot drop another game in the AFC and likely has to finish 9-8 to get the division crown.

Joe Burrow and his team are taking it day by day as they focus on the AFC contenders this week.

"I certainly had those moments after the game. Certainly, hasn't been easy on me through six years from a lot of different angles," Burrow said about his injury recoveries over the years after beating Baltimore on Thursday. "So, I worked really hard to put myself in a position to be back out there, and a lot of people around me have done the same. Through a lot of discussion, time in the training room, just a lot that's gone into this, and I'm proud to be back."

Cincinnati takes on the Bills Sunday at 1 p.m. ET with Burrow ready to add another upset win to his strong result ledger.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

